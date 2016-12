Three men, including a leading member of the Ultras Thailand football supporters’ group, have turned themselves in to police in connection with the firing of flares during a match at Rajamangala National Stadium, bringing the number of arrests to four.

Arrest warrants have been issued for a total of 12 people in connection with the incident that took place on Dec 17 during the AFF Suzuki Cup final between Thailand and Indonesia in Bangkok.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS