Transport Min eyes cutting road accidents by 5% this New Year

Monks on a road in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27 December 2016 (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport is gearing up for the heavy holiday traffic during the New Year, setting a goal to reduce the number of road accidents by 5 percent.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith joined other related officials at a press conference on various preparations being made to facilitate people’s commute during the upcoming New Year holidays. This year, approximately 16.2 million people are expected to travel around the country.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

