Traffic held up for three hours after truck spills plywood load

PHUKET: Tah Chai Chai Police suspect the driver of an articulated truck that spilled its load of plywood sheets all over the road last night, bringing traffic to a standstill, lost control of his vehicle when he took a sharp bend at high speed in wet conditions.

The Phuket-bound 18-wheeler spilled its entire load on the notoriously dangerous curve, a short distance from the Tah Chai Chai police checkpoint in north Phuket at 7:20pm, according to Tah Chai Chai Police Lt Sarit Buthnhongsang.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Winai Sarot