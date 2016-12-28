Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Home > Phuket > Traffic held up for three hours after truck spills plywood load

Traffic held up for three hours after truck spills plywood load

Public transport (songthaew) to the beaches of Phuket Town
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Tah Chai Chai Police suspect the driver of an articulated truck that spilled its load of plywood sheets all over the road last night, bringing traffic to a standstill, lost control of his vehicle when he took a sharp bend at high speed in wet conditions.

The Phuket-bound 18-wheeler spilled its entire load on the notoriously dangerous curve, a short distance from the Tah Chai Chai police checkpoint in north Phuket at 7:20pm, according to Tah Chai Chai Police Lt Sarit Buthnhongsang.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Winai Sarot

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Phuket Governor calls for gun security after man shot dead in Kalim

Phuket defense volunteer allegedly breaks tourist’s nose with gun

Thai Airways Phuket flight forced to return to Bangkok due to bad weather

Leave a Reply