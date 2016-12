PATTAYA — Authorities in Pattaya said they would temporarily ban small boats and speedboats from carrying passengers between Ko Lan and Pattaya after one sank Thursday evening.

Twenty-three Indian tourists including children were rescued to safety after their speed boat sprang a leak on their way back from Ko Sak, a small island near the famous Ko Lan just offshore from Pattaya. Some were said to be slightly injured.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen