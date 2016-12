The Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) is seizing a total of 5,933 rai of orange orchards in Fang and Mae Ai districts of Chiang Mai from three large companies that have been using the land without ownership documents.

The companies have been found to be illegally occupying the Sor Por Kor land – title deeds the government allocates to poor farmers for land which is not to be bought or sold.

