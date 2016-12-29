Three Armenian troops killed in Azerbaijan’s subversive attack

PanARMENIAN.Net – Three Armenian servicemen were killed in Azerbaijan’s attempted subversive attack near the village of Chinari in Tavush province in the early hours of Thursday, December 29, a Defense Ministry spokesman said in a Facebook post.

“The Armenian Armed Forces neutralized the Azeri troops’ activity on the border and thwarted the attack, which resulted in deaths and injuries, including among our forces,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan were killed in the fighting that broke out after the diversionary attack was attempted.”

