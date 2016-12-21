Thailand to experience longest night on Dec 22

BANGKOK, 21 December 2016 (NNT) – The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has indicated that Thailand will tomorrow (December 22, 2016) experience a Winter Solstice, or the longest night in the year.

NARIT Deputy Director Dr. Saran Poshyachinda explained that the time and angle at which the sun rises and sets are different each day. However, the earth is currently angled 23.5 degrees away from the sun, creating an effect whereby those living in the northern hemisphere experience longer nights than the days.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya