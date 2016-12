Samitivej Hospital has introduced the vaccine against four strains of the dengue virus, making it the first hospital in Thailand to make the dengue vaccine available.

On-umar Banpamai, an infectious diseases specialist at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, said at a briefing the vaccine against the dengue virus had been studied and developed for decades. It has been tested in 10 countries around the world including Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ARUSA PISUTHIPAN