Thai exports in November grow 10%

BANGKOK, 29 December 2016 (NNT) – The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) revealed that Thai exports in November increased 10%, prompting the agency to revise its 2016 export growth forecast up to 0% from -0.5%.

TNSC President Nopporn Thepsitha pointed out that the November figure was the highest compared to eight months earlier. He attributed the increase to rising gold and oil prices as well as growing commodity demand in China and America.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom