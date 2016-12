A strong explosion hit the Afghan capital city of Kabul early Wednesday, local media said, adding an official could have been hurt.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The blast occurred in Kabul’s Police District 6 and appears to have targeted a member of the Afghan parliament, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

According to eyewitnesses, cited by the outlet, a suicide bomber set off explosives near his car in the western neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

Full story: sputniknews.com