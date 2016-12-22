Southern high school students admired for helping injured dog

A high school girl student who helped to hold a seriously injured dog in her arms out of a busy intersection of a road in a southern town of Hat Yai and rushed it to an animal hospital was admired for her deed.

Although the dog she saved from the road after it was hit by a car would die later at hospital, the kind hearted student was admired by all after a video clip from a surveillance camera at the intersection was posted on the Internet and was viewed by over a million viewers in just a few days.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS