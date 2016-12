SATUN: Authorities in this southern border province have confiscated more than 50 million baht worth of foreign cigarettes in a campaign against smuggled, counterfeit and untaxed products.

A team led by customs officials found 2,000 boxes each containing multiple cartons of cigarettes of various brands at two locations on Thursday night after a tip-off. However, no arrests were made and the smugglers are still being sought.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS