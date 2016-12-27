Smartphone-obsessed Finland ranks top in screen time

PanARMENIAN.Net – Finland, once a world leader in mobile telephony with Nokia, is in a class of its own when it comes to internet usage on smartphones and tablets, thanks to cheap subscription plans. In the first half of 2016, Finns used nearly twice as much mobile data on portable devices as South Koreans, who came second in a recent comparison of 32 European and Asian countries by Swedish telecommunication specialist Tefficient, AFP says.

Finns spend so much time on their phones that authorities are concerned: the city of Helsinki’s department of health and social services recently launched a campaign telling parents to get their priorities straight.

Full story: panarmenian.net