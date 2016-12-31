Saturday, December 31, 2016
Home > News > Several people seriously injured as car plows into crowd in Finland

Several people seriously injured as car plows into crowd in Finland

Finnish police car
TN News 0

Up to seven people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd in the eastern part Helsinki, Finland’s capital. Police say that nothing indicates the incident was intentional, however.

No one was killed in the collision, but at least three people were taken to hospitals in critical condition, Finnish media report, citing police sources. At the same time, Helsinki’s rescue services department said that two women and one man were seriously injured, while another man received light injuries, Finnish M TV Channel reports.

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Pheu Thai denounces Constitutional Court’s ruling as conspiracy against government

Thailand on alert for rodent-linked disease

Internet cloud network

Junta Weighs Emergency Cyber Committee With Censorship Powers

Leave a Reply