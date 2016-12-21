Saudi Royal Dynasty May Fall Like the Shah of Iran

Riyadh’s decision to decrease oil production may alienate Saudi Arabia from its traditional Western allies and pose a serious threat to the House of Saud.

Mainstream media outlets in the US and UK unleashed a barrage of criticism upon Saudi Arabia, blasting the country for signing an oil deal with Russia. The Guardian even predicted that the falling oil prices and a sharp drop in demand for oil from that region will spell doom for the Saudi government.

The newspaper likened the possibility of the Saudi ruling dynasty’s demise to the fall of the pro-American Shah government in Iran which caught Western intelligence agencies by surprise. However, Hassan Hanizadeh, former chief editor of the Mehr News Agency, told Sputnik Persian that the fate of Saudi Arabia could be much worse due to a number of factors.

