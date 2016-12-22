Thursday, December 22, 2016
Home > News > Renowned Photographer Axed for Plagiarizing Royal Photos

Renowned Photographer Axed for Plagiarizing Royal Photos

Kodak Retina 1b. Folding camera for 135 film
TN News 0

BANGKOK — A man’s suspicion over a photo he saw at a fair earlier this month led to the outing of a world-renowned photographer for plagiarizing photos of the royal family.

The Royal Photographic Society announced Wednesday it had kicked out Anuchai Secharunputong after being found guilty of plagiarizing a series of photos from the 60th anniversary of King Bhumibol’s accession to the throne a decade ago. Anuchai was accused of using the photos without consent and adding his own watermarks.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

SRT governor sacked

Two drug traffickers, including one American, arrested in Thailand

Bombing Suspect Led Through 2-Day ‘Re-enactment’

Leave a Reply