Renowned Photographer Axed for Plagiarizing Royal Photos

BANGKOK — A man’s suspicion over a photo he saw at a fair earlier this month led to the outing of a world-renowned photographer for plagiarizing photos of the royal family.

The Royal Photographic Society announced Wednesday it had kicked out Anuchai Secharunputong after being found guilty of plagiarizing a series of photos from the 60th anniversary of King Bhumibol’s accession to the throne a decade ago. Anuchai was accused of using the photos without consent and adding his own watermarks.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee