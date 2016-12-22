Police in Udon Thani warn of fake 10-baht coins

Udon Thani police have warned members of the public to be aware of fake 10-baht coins after a convenience store filed a complaint with Muang district police that it received 300 fake 10-baht coins from a woman who asked for exchange of banknotes.

An employee of 7-Eleven convenience store in front of Rajabhat Udon Thani University told the police that a woman, aged between 30-35, walked into the store on Thursday and asked to exchange her ten-baht coins in 30 plastic bags of ten coins each.

Thai PBS