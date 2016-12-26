Monday, December 26, 2016
Home > News > Police invite citizens to take part in home care program

Police invite citizens to take part in home care program

A Christmas tree at Terminal 21 Korat
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 26 December 2016 (NNT) – The National Police Office has affirmed its home care project will ensure safety for the homes of holidaymakers this New Year’s.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan has inspected operations under the police home care project in the Ladprao and Bangkapi areas. The annual campaign allows holidaymakers to register their homes with police. So far, 200 homes have been registered in Bangkok but the amount is predicted to jump as the New Year’s Holiday approaches.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

DNA samples from two Myanmar workers match with those collected from British victim

More cold weather in Thailand expected

Thailand in top 10 of world’s top destinations

Leave a Reply