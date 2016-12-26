Police invite citizens to take part in home care program

BANGKOK, 26 December 2016 (NNT) – The National Police Office has affirmed its home care project will ensure safety for the homes of holidaymakers this New Year’s.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan has inspected operations under the police home care project in the Ladprao and Bangkapi areas. The annual campaign allows holidaymakers to register their homes with police. So far, 200 homes have been registered in Bangkok but the amount is predicted to jump as the New Year’s Holiday approaches.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua