TWO FORMER police informants have been arrested for allegedly posing as Special Branch officers and abducting a woman from her Bangkok apartment before trying to extort Bt100,000 from her on a trumped-up drugs charge.

According to police, Chatchawal Sriruang, 37, and Sakda Jitdamri, 38, along with another male accomplice still at large, raided the victim’s room on Saturday night, claiming to be police officers.

