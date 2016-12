Pattaya police on Thursday identified the foreigner whose body was found tied to a concrete pile in the waters off Koh Larn last week as a 52-year-old American national.

After six days of a joint investigation by officers from Muang Pattaya station, Chon Buri Province Police and tourist police, the officers believe the dead man is Frank Thomas who arrived in Thailand in 2013 on a tourist visa which he had continually renewed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TREENAI CHANSRICHON