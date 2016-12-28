Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Home > News > Police ban far-right demo in Cologne on New Year’s Eve

Police ban far-right demo in Cologne on New Year’s Eve

Cologne police have banned a demonstration planned by the far-right NPD for New Year’s Eve at the city’s Dom, citing “security concerns.” The rally was set to mark and protest last year’s sexual assaults involving refugees on women during the celebrations.

“[Cologne] police president Jurgen Mathies has banned the demonstration of the NPD scheduled for December 31,” an official press release by the police reads.

“The reason for the ban is a serious threat to public security, which cannot be averted otherwise,” it adds. According to the statement, law enforcement officials will hold a separate conference on Wednesday to provide more details on the decision.

Full story: rt.com

