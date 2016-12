NAN, 23 December 2016 (NNT) – The Prime Minister today visited Tha Wang Pha district of Nan province to address the problems of forest encroachment and water management.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha urged local residents to protect their forests, which provide 45% of water in the Chao Phraya River. He also handed out permits that temporarily allow residents to use protected lands for occupational purposes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil