PM Prayut named “Man of the Year 2016”

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was named the most popular man of 2016, Dusit Poll said.

In the latest poll, “Most Popular of the Year 2016”, conducted by Dusit Poll on a total of 5,694 people from all walks of life during December 10-29, 80.69% gave Gen Prayut as the most popular man of the year, followed by Toon Bodyslam, or Atiwara Kongmalai, the front man of Bodyslam, one of the most successful rock bands in Thailand. He received 10.12% votes.

The third most popular man was Thai national football team manager Kiatisuk Senamuang or better known as Ziko. He got 9.19% votes.

Thai PBS