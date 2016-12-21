Phuket News American found with slashed neck in Phuket rental room

Thursday, December 22, 2016
American found with slashed neck in Phuket rental room

PHUKET: An American man was found dead, with deep slashes to his neck, at a rental room in Rawai about 7pm last night. Police suspect he may have taken his own life but have not ruled out other possibilities.

“Inside the bathroom, we found the body of the 62-year-old victim (whose name is being withheld) lying face up, with a 15cm long wound on his neck, likely caused by a sharp object. We also found a box cutter covered in blood and a pair of scissors covered in blood in the sink,” said Maj Thada Sodarak of Chalong Police.

