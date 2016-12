PHUKET: A crocodile show in Chalong went wrong yesterday afternoon when one of the crocodiles attacked a performer.

The reptile, measuring more than 6 feet in length, snapped its jaws around the wrist of the man and twisted its body. He, in turn, managed to spin in the same direction and saved his wrist from a possible fracture. He is being treated at Mission Hospital for minor injuries.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Winai Sarot