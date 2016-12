PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup says she is powerless over the removal of sand sun loungers set up along the length of Patong Beach as they have been built within the legal 10 per cent zone set out by officials in charge of the Phuket beach zones.

The issue of the sand sun loungers came to light after photos were posted on Facebook with a message in Thai which translated to “#When canvas beds are forbidden”.

Eakkapop Thongtub