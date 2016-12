Passenger vans rank the Number One culprit of all public transport services involved in road accidents with a monthly average of 19.5 accidents resulting in a monthly average of 9.4 deaths.

The above road accident statistics involving passenger vans were disclosed on Thursday by Mr Kongsak Chuenkrailart, coordinator of the public transport safety programme of the Foundation for Consumers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS