Passenger severely injured when 18-wheeler loses control on Phuket road

PHUKET: The passenger in the cab of an 18-wheeler truck was seriously injured yesterday (Dec 26) when the driver lost control on a bend on Thepkasattri Rd. The incident also caused traffic delays as the load fell off the back of the truck covering a large section of the road.

Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed at 7:20pm yesterday that an 18-wheeler truck carrying building materials had crashed at Baan Suan Maprao Moo3 Thepkasattri Rd southbound.

Eakkapop Thongtub