Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Home > Phuket > Passenger severely injured when 18-wheeler loses control on Phuket road

Passenger severely injured when 18-wheeler loses control on Phuket road

Heavy truck in Thailand
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The passenger in the cab of an 18-wheeler truck was seriously injured yesterday (Dec 26) when the driver lost control on a bend on Thepkasattri Rd. The incident also caused traffic delays as the load fell off the back of the truck covering a large section of the road.

Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed at 7:20pm yesterday that an 18-wheeler truck carrying building materials had crashed at Baan Suan Maprao Moo3 Thepkasattri Rd southbound.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Phuket authorities to tackle illegal Russian, Korean tour agents

Phuket flight aborted after co-pilot has heart attack in cockpit, dies

Police charge Phuket driver for death of Finnish national

Leave a Reply