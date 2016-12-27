Obama confident he could have won third term as U.S. president

PanARMENIAN.Net – U.S. President Barack Obama says he could have been reelected for a third term and that the nation still largely embraces his political vision despite last month’s election of Donald Trump to succeed him.

The U.S. leader’s remarks were made in an interview posted on the podcast “The Axe Files,” produced by CNN and the University of Chicago.

Obama, who ends his second and final term in office in just over three weeks, said he believes the American public still supports his progressive vision, despite having voted for Trump — his political opposite.

