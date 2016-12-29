Thursday, December 29, 2016
Home > News > NLA Grants King Power to Name Supreme Patriarch

NLA Grants King Power to Name Supreme Patriarch

Young Thai Buddhist monks
TN News 0

BANGKOK — The junta-appointed parliament rushed fast-track measures through Thursday granting His Majesty the King the sole authority to select the official head of Thai Buddhism, scrapping the system under which the monarch appointed one chosen by a religious council.

In less than an hour, the junta’s rubber-stamp parliament sailed through all three steps required for such legislation. Supporters of the change said it would solve a longstanding power struggle among Buddhist authorities and return traditional powers to the monarchy. No lawmaker voted against the amendment.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Bright hopes for farmers as 51 million cubic meters of water flows into dams

Tropical Storm Nock-ten to hit Thailand this weekend

PM Yingluck Shinawatra orders Thai Airways to explain reported strike

Leave a Reply