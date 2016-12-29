NLA Grants King Power to Name Supreme Patriarch

BANGKOK — The junta-appointed parliament rushed fast-track measures through Thursday granting His Majesty the King the sole authority to select the official head of Thai Buddhism, scrapping the system under which the monarch appointed one chosen by a religious council.

In less than an hour, the junta’s rubber-stamp parliament sailed through all three steps required for such legislation. Supporters of the change said it would solve a longstanding power struggle among Buddhist authorities and return traditional powers to the monarchy. No lawmaker voted against the amendment.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra