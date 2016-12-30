Friday, December 30, 2016
Home > News > NGV bus importer to remove 1 bus from customs for 3.7 million baht

NGV bus importer to remove 1 bus from customs for 3.7 million baht

Sunlong buses at Sathorn Station in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 30 December 2016 (NNT) – The subsidiary of Bestlin Group handling the acquisition of NGV buses for the government has hand in documentation to seek to the release of one of the buses from Laemchabang Port, indicating it is ready to place 3.7 million baht as collateral for the vehicle.

Deputy Director-General of the Customs Department Chaiyuth Kamkhun made known that a representative of Super Sara Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Bestlin Group, has filed to remove 1 of the NGV buses the company sought to import into Thailand from holding in Laemchabang and that it is ready to place 3.7 million baht as collateral. The figure was derived from 40 percent of the bus’ value, insurance fees and other duties. The same rate has been set for the other buses still in holding.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Myanmar to free Thai children, women detainees: Yuthasak

Thai police control in Phuket

Fines for minor traffic offences reduced to 100 baht

NACC building

Governor Sukhumbhand risks suspension in corruption case

Leave a Reply