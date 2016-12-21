New cabinet members begin their duties

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Government House of Thailand in Bangkok
TN News

BANGKOK, 21 December 2016 (NNT) – New cabinet ministers have begun their appointed duties, vowing to conduct their work with utmost transparency.

Minister of Education Dr Teerakiat Jareonsettasin and his deputy ML Panadda Diskul paid their respects to the ministry’s holy shrine on the occasion of beginning their new positions. The officials were welcomed by Deputy Minister of Education Gen Surachet Chaiwong and ministerial officials.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

TN
