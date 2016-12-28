NBTC tells ISPs to remove pirate movies

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Tuesday asked internet service providers to block 36 websites streaming pirated movies or shows.

Takorn Tantasith, NBTC secretary-general, said the telecom regulator convened a meeting of 12 big ISPs and representatives of filmmakers at its office in Bangkok on Tuesday to coordinate efforts to tackle copyright violations by websites illegally streaming movies and cashing in on advertisements.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS