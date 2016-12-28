Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Nano-sized discs teach your body to kill cancer cells

Human cell
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – In the future, getting customized cancer treatments might just be a matter of injecting virtually invisible discs into your body, Engadget said.

University of Michigan scientists have had early success testing 10nm “nanodiscs” that teach your body to kill cancer cells. Each disc is full of neoantigens, or tumor-specific mutations, that tell your immune system’s T-cells to recognize those neoantigens and kill them. When you pair them up with immune checkpoint inhibitors (which boost the T-cells’ responses), they can not only wipe out existing tumors, but prevent them from reemerging later.

Full story: panarmenian.net

TN
