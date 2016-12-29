NACC asked to investigate NBTC secretary-general

The Consumers Network petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday, demanding that it investigates National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission secretary-general Takorn Tanthasit for his alleged failure to force two mobile phone service providers to charge the air time used by their customers in seconds instead of minutes.

Ms Saree Ongsomwang, secretary-general of the Foundation for Consumers, who submitted the petition, named the two mobile phone service providers as Advance Wireless Network and True Move H Universal Communications, both holders of 1800 Nhz and 900 Mhz frequencies.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS