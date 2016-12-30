Friday, December 30, 2016
Mine Collapse in East India Kills Five Workers, Traps Over 30 Others

A mine collapsed overnight on dozens of workers in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, killing at least five, a manager in charge of mining operations told local media on Friday.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — More than 30 miners are feared to be trapped under the ground in Jharkhand’s Godda district, the outlet said. It cited police as saying the accident took place during a shift change on Thursday night. Darkness and fog prevented rescue efforts from beginning at once.

Local officials at the site fear the death toll may be higher as many workers are trapped deep inside the mine run by a state-owned subsidiary of world’s largest coal mining company.

