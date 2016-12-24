Saturday, December 24, 2016
Military and local authorities clamp down illegal hotel business on Hua Hin beach

Waterfront of Hua Hin showing the hotels at the beach
Encroachment of Hua Hin beach for over a decade to build houses and buildings and later converted to hotel accommodations for tourists is now no longer allowed to continue after local district and military authorities started to get tough with such illegal operations that not only affect legal hotel operations but also affect tourism industry.

The move by authorities was aimed to regulate illegal hotel business that operators not only encroached the beach but also had no hotel licence.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

