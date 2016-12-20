Thursday, December 22, 2016
Merkel lambasted online over immigration policies in wake of Berlin terrorist attack

Angela Merkel and EU President Donald Tusk
As speculation mounts that Monday’s terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Berlin was carried out by a refugee, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under intense fire over her immigration policies.

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a 7-ton truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market on Monday evening.

While Merkel has previously admitted that terrorists used the flow of migrants to enter Europe, she has also strenuously defended her open-door immigration policy by stressing that Islamist extremism was already prevalent in Germany before the refugee influx.

Many Germans have taken to Twitter to lambast the chancellor for allegedly putting their country, and even the continent, in danger.

