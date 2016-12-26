Monday, December 26, 2016
Man Stabbed to Death on Christmas Night, Friend Escapes via Khlong

BANGKOK — A man said he fled a gang of teenagers Sunday night in Bangkok by leaping into a canal, only to return and find they had murdered his friend.

Police said Monday they were looking for a group of teens suspected of stabbing Ekachai Boonsoong to death early Monday morning in Bangkok’s Sathon district. First responders found the 21-year-old lying dead in a puddle of blood at 3am in a bus lane on Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road. Ekachai had sustained fatal wounds to his chest, stomach and back.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

