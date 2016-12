Malta hijack ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists surrender

PanARMENIAN.Net – Hijackers armed with what were probably replica weapons forced an airliner to land in Malta on Friday, December 23 before freeing all their hostages unharmed and surrendering, having declared loyalty to Libya’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi, Reuters says.

Television pictures showed two men being led from the aircraft in handcuffs. The prime minister of the tiny Mediterranean island, Joseph Muscat, tweeted: “Hijackers surrendered, searched and taken in custody”.

