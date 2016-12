PanARMENIAN.Net – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake on Friday, December 30 hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia, The Associated Press cited the U.S. Geological Survey as saying.

The earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. in the Sumbawa region, the agency said. The epicenter was about 33 kilometers south of the village of Tolotangga, which is 1,350 kilometers east of the nation’s capital, Jakarta.

The earthquake was about 72 kilometers deep, the agency said.

