A powerful explosion in the town of Midsayap, Northern Philippines, wounded nine civilians and one police officer, local media reported Saturday.

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The bomb placed under a police car went off at 9 p.m. local time [13:00 GMT] near a church, where a Christmas Eve mess was being held, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported. The police officers are at the scene.

They are trying to determine those responsible for the blast.

