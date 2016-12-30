Lamborghini confirms Urus SUV will be its only plug-in hybrid

Friday, December 30, 2016
Lamborghini Urus at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
PanARMENIAN.Net – The first production hybrid Lamborghini will arrive soon, Engadget said citing Autocar. The publication reports that Lamborghini’s research and development chief, Maurizio Reggiani, confirmed that the Urus SUV will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This would also makes sense considering former Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann’s statement that if the company ever produced a hybrid, the Urus would be “the logical place for it to launch.” Aside from this, Reggiani revealed nothing more about the gas-electric Urus, Engadget said.

Reggiani did, however, provide some insight to Autocar into Lamborghini’s powertrain decisions. He told the publication that the Urus’s already confirmed twin-turbo V8 was chosen because of a need for torque in an SUV. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what the company does with the hybrid since a big enough electric motor (or motors) could provide a remarkable amount of torque and, in turn, some impressive performance figures.

