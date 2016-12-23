Saturday, December 24, 2016
King expresses condolences over terror attack in Berlin

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun sent a letter of condolences to German President over the Monday’s terror attack in Berlin in which a suspected terrorist rammed a truck into a Christmas market, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozen others.

The King said in the letter: “I am saddened by reports of the truck attack in Berlin which caused loss of lives and injuries. I wish to extend my sincere condolences and sympathy to Your Excellency and through you to those who have suffered loss and bereavement in this gruesome incident.”

