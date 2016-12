PHUKET: The visa run van driver who crashed his vehicle in Phang Nga yesterday (Dec 21) killing three passengers and injuring a further seven has been charged with reckless driving and fined B150,000 police confirmed today (Dec 22).

Phang Nga City Police Chief Col Suwat Kaewprom told The Phuket News this afternoon that the van driver, Mr Prawit Raweewat, has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub