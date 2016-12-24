Saturday, December 24, 2016
Israel lashes out at Obama over passage of UN resolution

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
PanARMENIAN.Net – Israel lashed out at U.S. President Barack Obama over a UN Security Council resolution passed Friday, December 23 demanding it halt settlements in Palestinian territory, while vowing it would not abide by it, AFP reports.

“Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms,” a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes,” it said.

