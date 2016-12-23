ISIS burns 2 Turkish servicemen alive, releases gruesome video

Islamic State terrorists have released a video which purportedly shows two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive in Aleppo province, Syria. Jihadists said it was a revenge for Ankara’s involvement in a “war against Muslims”.

The video titled “The Cross Shield,” which was apparently released by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) but is not being shared for ethical reasons, shows two men alleged to be Turkish servicemen being burned alive somewhere in the countryside.

The servicemen are shown chained in cages. Terrorists then lead them on all fours to their execution site, while the executioner refers to them as “dogs”. The two men are heard presenting themselves off camera as members of Turkish Gendarmerie Intelligence Organization, a controversial agency. However, on camera, the men simply urge Turks to stop “fighting Muslims.”

Full story: rt.com