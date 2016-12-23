Iranian couple bought false passports to seek asylum

An Iranian couple caught at Suvarnabhumi airport carrying fake Bulgarian passports confessed they bought them for 500,000 baht from an Iranian in India and had planned to seek asylum on arrival in London.

Ali Javanmakdroup, 27, and his wife Fatemeh Pouyani, 26, Iranian nationals, were about to board a TG910 flight to London when they aroused the suspicions of immigration police in the departure hall on the fourth floor of the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday afternoon.

