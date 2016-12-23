Friday, December 23, 2016
Home > Bangkok > Iranian couple bought false passports to seek asylum

Iranian couple bought false passports to seek asylum

Passport control at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport
TN Bangkok 0

An Iranian couple caught at Suvarnabhumi airport carrying fake Bulgarian passports confessed they bought them for 500,000 baht from an Iranian in India and had planned to seek asylum on arrival in London.

Ali Javanmakdroup, 27, and his wife Fatemeh Pouyani, 26, Iranian nationals, were about to board a TG910 flight to London when they aroused the suspicions of immigration police in the departure hall on the fourth floor of the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday afternoon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

School Bus Collides With Water Truck in Pathum Thani, 26 students Injured

More South Koreans arrested for running online gambling

Higher taxi fares in Bangkok likely at end-of-month

Leave a Reply