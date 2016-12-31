Saturday, December 31, 2016
Interior Ministry instructs all provinces to control fireworks during New Year festival

Red and Green Fireworks in Thailand
BANGKOK, 30th December 2016 (NNT) – The Interior Ministry has instructed all provinces to strictly control fireworks and ensure the safety of road users during the New Year festival.

The Interior Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Grisda Boonrach, announced today that the Interior Ministry is urging the public to follow the regulations for public safety and a peaceful atmosphere, while reiterating that the use of fireworks requires permission from a district chief.

