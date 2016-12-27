Illegal Vietnamese fishing boat seized off Narathiwat

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Naratiwat in Thailand's Deep South
NARATHIWAT — The navy and marine police seized a Vietnamese fishing boat with five crew on board for illegally fishing in the Thai waters on Tuesday morning, said Pol Col Nathapong Takaew, of the 7th Marine Police Division.

Pol Col Nathapong said that acting on a report from a Thai fishing boat, patrol boats of the marine police and the Navy’s 2nd Area Command intercepted the Vietnamese boat about 15 nautical miles from the coastline of Narathiwat and stopped it for a search.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI

